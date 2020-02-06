Advertisement

BREAKING: INEC Fixes Date For Edo, Ondo Elections

Channels Television  
Updated February 6, 2020

 

The Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed September 19th 2020 for the governorship election in Edo and October 10th, 2020 for the gubernatorial Ondo state.

This was disclosed at a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday, February 6.

The Chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, while briefing newsmen, also disclosed that the Commission has deregistered 74 political parties.

This suggests that only eighteen political parties survived the deregistration process.



More on Politics

US Govt Throws Its Weight Behind Buhari’s Anti-Corruption Crusade

Kano Assembly Impeaches Majority Leader

Akeredolu Meets Buhari, Invites Him To Commission Flyover Worth N5bn In Ondo

Rivers Govt Seals NLC Secretariat

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement