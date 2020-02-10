Court Grants Ex-AGF, Adoke N50m Bail

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Monday, granted former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke bail in the sum of N50m with one surety in like sum.

Mr Adoke along with his co-defendant, Aliyu Abubakar, were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before Justice Binta Nyako on six fresh charges bordering on money laundering and criminal diversion of funds in the Malabo oil deal.

They both pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them.

The former AGF was first arraigned in December 2019 over his alleged involvement in the Malabu oil scandal before the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court upon his return to the country from Dubai.

Adoke’s lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mike Ozekhome, accused the anti-graft agency of holding his client “in permanent custody,” adding “This has further jeopardised his very poor and fragile health.”