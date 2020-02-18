Bayelsa APC Youths Condemn ‘Attack’ On Justice Odili

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) youth wing from Bayelsa State have condemned what they’ve described as the continued assault on the Justices of the Supreme Court.

Their complaint follows a protest held at the residence of a justice of the Supreme Court, Mary Peter-Odili, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

The protesters held placards berating the judge for the court’s decision on the governorship election in Bayelsa State.

On February 13, 2020, a five-man panel of the apex court led by Justice Odili ordered the sack of the APC governor-elect, David Lyon and his deputy, Senator Biobarakumo Degi.

Reacting to the developments in Abuja, the APC youths under the aegis of Bayelsa APC Youth Vanguard for Real Change, asked the party leadership to blame itself for presenting candidates with forged credentials for the elections.

Spokesman of the group, Comrade Johnson Dume said that the APC leadership under Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, rather than grandstand, should apologise to its teeming supporters for the “monumental embarrassment” that the nomination had caused them.

The youth leader asked APC faithful to also hold the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, responsible for the party’s loss at the court.

According to him, Sylva knew about Degi’s forged documents but still went ahead to field him, so that the party would lose.

The Supreme Court on February 13, 2020 nullified the election of David Lyon and his running mate, Degi, on the ground that the latter forged his school certificates thus paving the way for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Duoye Diri to be sworn in as governor.

Diri was sworn-in on Friday, February 14, along with his Deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.