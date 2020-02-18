Presidency Keeps Mum Over Kyari, Monguno Dispute

There appears to be an uneasy calm in the presidency regarding the revelation of a spat between the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, and the National Security Adviser, Retired Major General Babagana Monguno.

In a leaked memo dated December 2019 and published by an online website, Premium Times, Monguno accused the Kyari of usurping the powers of the President Muhammadu Buhari and interfering on issues of national security.

The leaked memo was sent to the service chiefs and the Inspector General of Police, with the President and the Chief of Staff as well as some ministers in the copy.

Monguno claimed that Kyari was fond of giving orders to the service chiefs without the knowledge of President Buhari.

He told the service chiefs that as professionals, they should be aware that the security of Nigeria requires concerted and centralized efforts, taking into account internal, external and diplomatic factors.

He also explained that many gains recorded in the effort to secure the nation are being undermined owing to the interventions of Kyari who allegedly presides over meetings with service chiefs and heads of security agencies and diplomatic officials in the absence of the NSA.

He, therefore, directed the security chiefs not to take orders from the Kyari as he is not the head of the security forces, neither has he sworn to an oath to defend the country.

Sources in the presidency have however kept mum over the matter when channels television attempted to get their response.