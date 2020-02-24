Review Judgment On Atiku’s Petition Against Buhari, PDP Urges Supreme Court

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Supreme Court to review its judgment on the 2019 presidential election with regards to the case of certificate forgery against President Muhammadu Buhari.

PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan disclosed this at a press conference held on Monday in Abuja.

Mr Ologbondiyan stated that the Party had no option than to seek a review, following the manner with which the APC has conducted itself after the ruling on the Bayelsa State Governorship election which ousted the All Progressives Congress’s candidate.

“Consequently, the National Working Committee of the PDP, after comprehensive consultations, states that our party has no choice left, given the manner with which the APC has conducted itself than to ask for a review of the judgment of the Presidential election petition tribunal, where the issue of certificate forgery and or presentation of false information in aid of qualifications was clearly established against the APC and her presidential candidate,” Ologbondiyan stressed.

The PDP spokesman further revealed that the party’s position is predicated upon the “desperation of the APC to subjugate, and to intimidate for the purpose of annexing the Supreme Court over Imo, Bayelsa and Zamfara Governorship Election Judgments”.

According to party’s image-maker, there is a consensus among majority of Nigerians and even the international community that there was “obvious miscarriage of justice” by the Supreme Court panel on the Imo state governorship election, for which the PDP accordingly reverted to the Supreme Court asking it to correct the “manifest mistakes and errors in that judgment”, which are already in the public domain.

PDP, however, says it finds it ludicrous, ridiculous and insulting to the sensibilities and respect of the Supreme Court Justices for the APC to hurriedly and malevolently head to the Supreme Court to attempt to “arm-twist the lord justices” to effect a forceful reversal of the valid, flawless and faultless judgments on Bayelsa and Zamfara states governorship elections.

The PDP asked the Supreme Court to review the Kano, Kaduna and Katsina election judgments, because of manifest violence and substantial non-compliance to our electoral law.

The opposition party also asked the Supreme Court to review its judgment on the Osun Governorship election in view of “manifest, complete and total disregard to our electoral rules in the conduct of the elections”.

Mr Ologbondiyan said his party will not fold its hands and watch enemies of Nigeria’s hard-earned democracy, who contributed nothing to its birth, to continue to appropriate the nation’s collective sovereignty for their selfish political gains while destroying institutions and holding the people to ransom.

He said the time has come for all Nigerians to stand in unity to defend the nation and salvage it from political marauders and oppressive elements.

“Our nation is already aware of the desperation by the APC to annex the Supreme Court, subjugate and browbeat the justices and direct judicial determinations to suit their selfish ends,” Ologbondiyan stated.

The PDP’s call comes on the heels of pressure mounting on the Apex Court from both the ruling and opposition political parties seeking a review and possibly reverse of the Court’s judgment on Imo, Zamfara, and Bayelsa state governorship elections.

While the APC insists that the Apex Court erred in its judgment on Zamfara and Bayelsa state governorship polls, the PDP maintains that its Imo State governorship candidate was wrongly removed from office by the Court.