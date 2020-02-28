Buhari Approves Oyo-Ita’s Retirement, Picks Yemi-Esan As Replacement

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the retirement of Mrs Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita from the Federal Civil Service with effect from Thursday, 27th February 2020.

This is according to a communique by Olusegun A. Adekunle (Esq), the

Permanent Secretary (General Services Office) who wrote on behalf of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The communique noted that in approving the retirement, President Muhammadu Buhari affirmed that it would be without prejudice to the on-going investigations into certain allegations against the immediate past Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

It adds that the President thanked her for the invaluable services to the nation and wished her well in all future endeavors.

In a related development, President Muhammadu Buhari in exercise of the powers vested in him by Section 171 (2) (b); and in compliance with Sub-Sections (3) and (5) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) has approved the appointment of Dr. (Mrs.) Folasade. O. Yemi-Esan as the substantive Head of the Civil Service of the Federation with effect from Friday, 28th February 2020.

Until her new appointment, she was the Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, a position she assumed since 18th September 2019.

Dr. (Mrs.) Yemi-Esan, a Dental Surgeon, was appointed a Federal Permanent Secretary in 2012 and has at various times, served in the Office of the

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Federal Ministries of Information,

Education and Petroleum Resources.

The President charged the new Head of Service to bring her wealth of

experience to bear in the new position so that the government could deliver on the priority areas of development already outlined.

He also urged her to make the stabilization of the Federal Civil Service topmost on her agenda.