Coronavirus: Men’s Alpine Skiing World Cup Finale Scrapped

The men’s alpine skiing World Cup finale at Kranjska Gora at the weekend has been scrapped because of the coronavirus threat, the International Ski Federation said on Thursday.

“The races in Kranjska Gora will not be replaced on the World Cup calendar and the 2019-2020 season is officially finished,” the federation said, citing health concerns for competitors and spectators.

The ski resort in Slovenia was to host a giant slalom and a slalom on Saturday and Sunday.

As a result of the cancellation, Norway’s Aleksander Kilde wins the World Cup overall title from Alexis Pinturault of France and third-placed Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen.

AFP