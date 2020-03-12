Advertisement

Coronavirus: Men’s Alpine Skiing World Cup Finale Scrapped

Channels Television  
Updated March 12, 2020
(FILES) This file handout illustration image obtained February 3, 2020, courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
Lizabeth MENZIES / Centers for Disease Control and Prevention / AFP

 

The men’s alpine skiing World Cup finale at Kranjska Gora at the weekend has been scrapped because of the coronavirus threat, the International Ski Federation said on Thursday.

“The races in Kranjska Gora will not be replaced on the World Cup calendar and the 2019-2020 season is officially finished,” the federation said, citing health concerns for competitors and spectators.

The ski resort in Slovenia was to host a giant slalom and a slalom on Saturday and Sunday.

As a result of the cancellation, Norway’s Aleksander Kilde wins the World Cup overall title from Alexis Pinturault of France and third-placed Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen.

AFP



More on Coronavirus

Gulf Stock Markets Slump Over Coronavirus, Oil Fears

Coronavirus: Kazakhstan Bans Public Events, Varsities To Teach Online

NBA Suspends Basketball Season After Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Tom Hanks, Wife Test Positive For Coronavirus

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement