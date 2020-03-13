Issa Rae Is Stressed Out In the New ‘Insecure’ Trailer

A few weeks before the Season 4 premiere, HBO has dropped a new trailer for Issa Rae’s comedy series Insecure.

Returning for its fourth season, on Sunday, April 12, “Insecure” follows the main characters in the aftereffects of the decisions the last time we saw them.

The two-minute preview finds Rae’s character attempting to balance her career and her personal life, this includes a scene where she pretends to be someone else picking up her calls just like an assistant.

Times are so stressful that even one of the series’ trademark mirror rap scenes are upheaved when Rae’s own reflection tells her “I got shit going on over here, too…It’s like your life but worse.”

READ ALSO: Davido Defers ‘A Good Time’ Tour Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Issa Rae pursues a passion project she actually cares about, Molly navigates a real relationship for the first time, Lawrence figures out what levelling-up means for him, and we see the effect of Tiffany’s new baby on the dynamic of the friend group.

Along the way, we’ll see these characters gauging relationships, both new and old, in an effort to figure out who and what comes with them in this next phase of their lives.

Starring Issa Rae, featuring other series regulars including Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, Kendrick Sampson, and Alexander Hodge.