Those Calling For Oshiomhole’s Removal Will Fail – Uzodinma

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has reacted to the purported removal of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Adams Oshiomhole.

Speaking to journalists on Friday in Owerri, the state capital, Uzodinma said those calling for Oshiomhole’s removal will fail.

According to him, patriotic forces within the ruling party will not allow Oshiomhole to be humiliated out of office.

He also accused some members of the party of working with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to create a crisis.

“Many of us, leaders of the party, are aware that those clamouring for the chairman’s removal are working with the PDP to destabilise the party but they will fail.

“We will not allow them to humiliate our National Chairman out of office through illegal means or allow any action that will bring the party to public ridicule,” Uzodinma said.

While insisting that the APC chairman has not done anything to warrant his removal, the governor vowed that every arsenal will be deployed to ensure that the plan of those plotting his removal is foiled.

Speaking further, Uzodinma said the guidelines of the party are clear on how the National Chairman can be removed from office which must be through the National Executive committee (NEC), adding that anything outside that was illegal.

He noted that the plot to remove Oshiomhole is a clear case of witch hunt otherwise those behind it would have come through the proper channel which is the party’s NEC, but they have refused to do so because they know they have no genuine case against him.

The governor also wondered why a genuine APC member will want to remove Oshiomhole who, according to him, has done so well for the party.

Rather than his removal, Uzodinma wants party members to come together, savour their victory at the last elections and plan how to consolidate for the future.