LMC Suspends NPFL Matches Over COVID-19

The League Management Committee (LMC) has suspended the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) until further notice over the outbreak of the COVID-19.

In a statement on Wednesday, the LMC said the move is in line with global preventive measures against the pandemic.

“Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) has been suspended till further notice in line with global health preventive protocol against the Coronavirus Disease (COVID 19),” the statement read.

It added: “In suspending remaining league matches, the League Management Company (LMC) said it would review the decision after consulting the nation’s health authorities, namely, the Federal Ministry of Health and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).”

Matchday 25 games were concluded on Wednesday before the suspension.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had earlier suspended all football activities in the country for four week due to the outbreak of the disease.

Earlier on Wednesday, Nigeria confirmed five new cases of the novel coronavirus with the country introducing travel restrictions to some countries.