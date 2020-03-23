NJC Suspends Court Proceedings Over Coronavirus

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has suspended all court proceedings across the country as part of the measures to protect the nation’s judicial institutions from coronavirus.

According to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad, the move is to take effect from Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Justice Muhammad, who is also NJC Chairman, directed all heads of courts to ensure compliance for an initial period of two weeks.

READ ALSO: Access Bank Closes Branch After Visitor Tested Positive To COVID-19

In a statement posted on NJC website on Monday, the CJN asked courts to only entertain Despite the suspension however, court will only entertain “matters that are urgent, essential or time bound according to the nation’s extant laws.”

Justice Muhammad also directed all federal judicial bodies to continue working while ensuring that members of the public coming for official matters.

Similarly, meetings and conferences are expected not to exceed the recommended number of 50.