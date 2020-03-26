BREAKING: FG Considering To Stop Interstate, Inter-Town Travels

The Federal Government has said that it is considering to stop inter-state and inter-town travels in the country.

In a statement on Thursday, the Minister for Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, says that the nation’s strategy at containing the pandemic is working, adding that the country still has a long way to go.

While stressing that he does not mean to spread panic, the minister noted that bold measures have been taken and more steps of such nature need to be taken to ensure that Nigeria beats the virus.

Lai Mohammed’s communique partially read:

“Gentlemen, I don’t intend to sound apocalyptic. But the truth is that time is running out. If we don’t urgently and more aggressively enforce the measures I have just listed, we have a short window within which to stop this pandemic or face an explosion in terms of the

cases. We cannot afford to be complacent.

“In view of this, we are considering tougher measures to enforce compliance, stop the exportation of the disease to states that do not have it and minimize spread. Possible measures include:

“Stopping inter-state/inter-town travels, except for essential services.

“Closing all motor parks and inter-state rail stations. Already, all

train movements nationwide have been stopped.

“Using fire fighting and other adaptable vehicles and personnel to fumigate

cities and towns”.

The minister who had earlier told Nigerians to brace up for tougher measures in the efforts to curtail the spread of the coronavirus pandemic told newsmen that the government knows its priorities and challenges.

He hailed the state governments that have taken bold measures to ensure that people are safe, including the closure of markets and the prohibition of large congregations.

Mr Mohammed, however, noted that the Federal Government is determined to be more aggressive in enforcing the measures aimed at containing the spread of the virus.

Below is a full statement by the minister for information and culture.