US Asks Health Workers To Apply For Visas Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The United States government has called on health experts seeking to work in the country to apply for visas.

It made the call in a statement on Friday, amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has killed many people with thousands infected in that country.

“We encourage medical professionals with an approved U.S. non-immigrant or immigrant visa petition (I-129, I-140, or similar) or a certificate of eligibility in an approved exchange visitor programme (DS-2019), particularly those working to treat or mitigate the effects of COVID-19, to review the website of their nearest embassy or consulate for procedures to request a visa appointment,” the statement published on www.travel.state.gov said.

The US also asked other foreign medical professionals already in the country to consult with their sponsor to extend their programmes in the country.

It noted that ‘J-1 programme’ for foreign medical residents can be extended one year at a time for up to seven years.

The government, however, explained that the expiration date on a visa does not determine how long a foreigner can stay in the US.