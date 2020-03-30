Ondo Explosion: IGP Sets Up Investigation Panel

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has set-up a Special Investigation Team to unravel the cause of the explosion that occurred at Ogbese near Akure, the Ondo State Capital in the early hours of Saturday, March 28.

The team, which is headed by the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit, Maikudi Shehu, is made up of police officers from the Police Bomb Disposal Squad (Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit) which is a specialised arm of the Police that oversees explosives and ordinance operations of the Force.

This was disclosed in a statement signed on Monday by the Force Spokesperson, Frank Mba, adding that the investigation team will work jointly with experts from the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA).

Mba said the agency has a state-of-the-art laboratory with the capacity and expertise to carry out a wide range of geo-scientific examinations including Laboratory/Forensic Examinations, Geochemical Analysis of Rocks, Minerals, Water, Sewage, Soil Samples and Site Investigations amongst others.

“The IGP hopes that with the involvement of NGSA, the quality and integrity of investigations into the explosion will be greatly enhanced.

“The IGP however enjoins the citizens especially those living around the scene of the incident to avoid the area so as not to tamper with the scene of incident and the ongoing investigations,” he added.

The Police boss therefore sympathised with the government and people of Ondo State particularly victims that sustained injuries or lost their property as a result of the incident.

He called for calm and assures that the outcome of investigations will be made public.