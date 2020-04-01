COVID-19: There Has Been No Need For The Military To Enforce Lockdown – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters has said there has been no need for the Military to enforce the lockdown declared by President Muhammadu Buhari to contain COVID-19.

The Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, said this on Tuesday when he appeared on Channels TV’s News at 10.

According to him, while the Military has not had any reason to help in the enforcement of the lockdown in Lagos, Ogun State and Abuja, they will come in to help when the first line enforcement agencies are having difficulties.

“As I speak with you, like I said the other time, we are fully available to support the first line enforcement agencies just like we had in Abuja today,” he said.

“If for any reason they have difficulties in enforcement, they can fall back to the Military but as it is, there has been no need for the Military to come and support them to enforce the lockdown. We are fully prepared.”

Also, he restated that media professionals and others who provide essential services will not be affected by the lockdown order.

“When you come and identify yourself in any of these categories,” he explained “they will allow to continue going to where you are supposed to go to perform your duties.

“And that is the instruction we have that is being implemented by the enforcement agencies out there; both Abuja, and Lagos.”