Lockdown Order: 50 Youths Arrested In Agege For Attending Party

The Lagos State COVID-19 Taskforce, on Wednesday, arrested more than 50 youths for violating directives on the lockdown in the metropolis.

According to a Twitter post by the the Lagos State Government, the youths had attended a party at 84, Parks and Gardens, Idi-Oparun Bus Stop, opposite Abattoir at Abule Egba, Lagos in violation of the lockdown directives of the Federal and State governments.

Confirming the development, the Lagos State Police Command noted that the suspects who were between the ages of 16 and 45, were arrested for holding a birthday party and consuming some substances suspected to be hard/illicit drugs.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, some of the youths were found in the swimming pool catching fun, in total neglect of the social distancing regulations and the lockdown order.

