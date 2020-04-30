Man Opens Fire On Cuban Embassy In Washington

A person was arrested early Thursday after opening fire on the Cuban embassy in Washington, the US Secret Service said. No one was injured.

The unidentified person fired multiple rounds from what some reports said was a high-powered assault rifle.

“This morning at approximately 2:15 am, US Secret Service officers responded to the Embassy of Cuba following reports of shots fired,” the Secret Service said in a statement.

“One individual was arrested for being in possession of an unregistered firearm as well as unregistered ammunition, assault with the intent to kill, and possession of a high capacity feed device.

READ ALSO: Hungary Eases Coronavirus Lockdown

“No injuries were reported at the scene.”

The administration of President Donald Trump has chilled relations with Havana after they were opened up by his predecessor Barack Obama.

In October 2017, it expelled 15 Cuban diplomats after a rash of incidents in which US embassy staff in Cuba reported as yet unexplained head pains, dizziness and hearing loss.

AFP