Imo Building Collapse: Officials Recover Two More Bodies

Two more dead bodies have been recovered from the rubble of a collapsed building in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

A team of rescue officials comprising the Red Cross and Owerri Capital Development Authority evacuated the bodies from the scene of the incident on Friday.

The number of persons killed in the building collapse has risen to four following the death of two persons reported on Thursday.

So far, twelve people have been rescued while many are still reportedly trapped, among those trapped is a woman and her two kids.

The governor of the state, Hope Uzodinma, who visited the scene of the incident, described it as unfortunate.

He said the developers violated the restriction order in the state by constructing the building during the lockdown adding that they did not follow the authorised plan.

Governor Uzodinma while commiserating with the families of the victims assured them that the perpetrators will be prosecuted.

Meanwhile the General Manager of the Owerri Capital Development Authority, Ikpamezie Innocent has disclosed that five persons who were rescued and taken to the hospital will soon be discharged.

He said the doctors have declared them fit and they are free to go to their various houses.

The building which is located along the Yar’ Adua drive in Owerri was said to have been under construction at the time of the incident.

See Photos Of The Collapsed Building: