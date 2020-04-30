Advertisement

BREAKING: Eight-Storey Building Collapses In Imo

Channels Television  
Updated April 30, 2020

An eight-storey building has collapsed in Imo State, leaving several persons trapped.

Located along the Yar’ Adua Drive in Owerri, the state capital, the building was said to have been under construction at the time of the incident on Thursday.

Rescue operations are currently ongoing and so far, Channels Television has gathered that about 25 persons were trapped.

Fifteen persons have, however, been rescued from the rubble while one person has unfortunately been reported dead.

More to follow…



