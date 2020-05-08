Advertisement
Nasarawa State Records 10 Additional Cases Of Covid-19
Nasarawa State has recorded 10 additional cases of COVID-19.
Governor Abdullahi Sule made the announcement at a press briefing in Lafia, the state capital.
Of the 10 new cases, 4 are those who came in contact with a lawmaker who died from coronavirus complications.
According to Governor Sule, the remaining 6 are returnees to the state.
The governor further revealed that the lockdown of Nasarawa local government area, where the deceased lawmaker hails from has been extended for 3 more days to enable contact tracing and to minimize community spread.
With the new records, Nasarawa state now has 25 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
