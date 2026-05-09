Gov Sule Scales Screening For Nasarawa North Senatorial Seat

Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, has scaled the All Progressives Congress (APC) screening exercise ahead of the party’s primary election for the Nasarawa North Senatorial seat.

The screening, which was held at the Plateau State Liaison Office in Abuja on Saturday, was conducted by the APC National Screening Committee.

Governor Sule was accompanied to the venue by his Campaign Council Chairman, Senator Philip Aruwa Gyunka, the Chairman of Akwanga Local Government Area and ALGON Chairman, Hon. Safiyanu Isa Andaha, as well as other prominent sons and daughters of Nasarawa North Senatorial Zone.

Also screened at the same exercise was the Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Dr. Emmanuel A. Akabe, who is seeking the APC senatorial ticket for the Nasarawa South Senatorial Zone.

Speaking to journalists after the exercise, Governor Sule described the screening as smooth and expressed gratitude to the party leadership for the warm reception accorded to him and other aspirants.

“From what you have seen, the screening was just a quick exercise. The party has seen what we have done, and they are appreciating it. We thank God,” the Governor said.

Governor Sule also used the occasion to commend President Bola Tinubu for his bold economic reforms, particularly the removal of fuel subsidy and the unification of the foreign exchange market, describing them as courageous decisions that have set Nigeria on the path to recovery.

He equally commended the APC for its growing strength across the country, noting that the party had expanded from controlling about 21 states after the 2023 elections to now targeting far more states ahead of 2027.

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The governor also disclosed that shortly before the screening, he had been monitoring a kidnapping incident involving students living off campus at the Nasarawa State-owned varsity, assuring that security operatives had made significant progress, including the arrest of the leader of the kidnap gang.