APC Screens, Clears Kano Gov For Second Term

The All Progressives Congress has cleared Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf to contest for a second term in the 2027 governorship election.

The development followed his screening by the party’s National Working Committee after submitting his nomination and screening forms.

The party’s National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, who led the exercise at the Plateau Governor’s Lodge, said the governor met all requirements.

“We have carefully reviewed his credentials and performance. He has satisfied all the conditions to seek re-election under our party,” Yilwatda said.

He added that, “as of now, Governor Yusuf stands as the sole aspirant for the APC governorship ticket in Kano State ahead of 2027.”

In a statement issued on Friday by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the party’s decision was described as a vote of confidence in the governor’s leadership.

Reacting, Yusuf thanked the party leadership for the endorsement.

“I appreciate the confidence the party has placed in me. This support strengthens my resolve to serve the people of Kano State with dedication,” he said.

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The Governor pledged to sustain his administration’s policies and programmes.

“My focus remains on delivering the dividends of democracy, promoting peace, and driving economic growth and inclusive development across the state,” he added.

Yusuf also urged party members to stay united ahead of the polls.

“We must continue to work together to secure victory for our great party in 2027,” he said.