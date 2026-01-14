Kwankwaso Denies Endorsing Gov Yusuf Alleged Defection To APC

National leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has dismissed reports claiming he endorsed the rumoured defection of the governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speculation has intensified in recent days that Governor Yusuf is finalising plans to leave the NNPP for the APC. Reports on Tuesday night further alleged that Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano State and presidential candidate of the NNPP, had reversed his earlier opposition to such a move and given his approval.

However, Kwankwaso’s media aide, Saifullahi Hassan, described the claims as false and misleading.

“We wish to state unequivocally that this report is false, misleading, and entirely without factual basis,” Hassan said in a statement on Wednesday. “Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso remains fully committed to the ideals, vision, and principles of the New Nigeria People’s Party.”

Hassan stressed that Governor Yusuf was elected on the NNPP platform and remains a member of the party.

“Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf was elected Governor of Kano State on the platform of the NNPP and remains a member of the party, with an obligation to uphold the mandate freely given to him by the people,” he said.

He added: “At no time did Senator Kwankwaso endorse, support, or express approval of any alleged move by Governor Yusuf to the APC. Any report suggesting otherwise is a deliberate misrepresentation of facts and should be treated with utmost scepticism.”

The NNPP also urged the public and the media to rely on verified information. “We therefore urge members of the public, party supporters, and the media to disregard this misinformation and rely only on verified and credible sources for accurate information,” the statement read.

READ ALSO: Niger Govt Issues Two-Month Ultimatum For Resettlement Around Kainji Lake

In a separate reaction, NNPP spokesperson Ladipo Johnson also strongly refuted the reports, describing them as deliberate falsehoods.

“This is as wicked a lie as it is clearly a shameful, blatant falsehood by those who obviously have no moral compass and are completely devoid of any scruples,” Johnson said.

He accused those allegedly planning to leave the party of twisting Kwankwaso’s words to mislead the public. “Deliberately and mischievously twisting his words to fool the masses that he has endorsed their impending move is as pitifully childish as it can get,” he said.

Johnson added that individuals who wish to defect should do so without attempting to claim Kwankwaso’s backing. “We would appreciate it if these people would simply move out of the party, if they choose to go. If you feel that you are going to greener pastures and have the support of the masses, then go,” he said.

“Do not attempt to fool the masses that you have the support or blessings of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso,” Johnson warned, adding that those who betray the party would be rejected by Nigerians in the 2027 general elections.

As of the time of filing this report, Governor Yusuf has not publicly commented on the defection rumours.