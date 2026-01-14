Niger Govt Issues Two-Month Ultimatum For Resettlement Around Kainji Lake

The Niger State Government has issued a two-month ultimatum to residents of hamlets around Kainji Lake to vacate the area for resettlement, as part of renewed efforts to flush out criminals operating within the axis.

Governor Umaru Bago disclosed this during a condolence visit to the Emir of Borgu, Alhaji Muhammad Haliru Dantoro Kitoro IV, at his palace in New Bussa, following a recent terrorist attack in the Emirate.

He explained that the planned resettlement, to be coordinated by the Emirate Council, has become necessary to prevent collateral damage.

Bago added that the move became necessary, as the state government, in collaboration with the Federal Government, is intensifying efforts to clear forests and dislodge criminal elements using the Kainji Lake area as hideouts.

He noted with concern the influx of unprofiled individuals into the Emirate, describing it as a major security threat, while also lamenting the activities of informants who, according to him, have continued to undermine security operations in the area.

Bago charged the Emirate Council to rise to its responsibility by working closely with security agencies and governments at all levels to tackle all forms of insecurity within the Emirate.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the Emir and the people of Borgu Emirate, particularly the families of those who lost their lives in the attack, and prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and comfort for their loved ones.

In his remarks, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Sabi Abdullahi, assured that the Federal Government remains committed to restoring peace and security across the country and would support all initiatives aimed at achieving lasting security.

According to him, “It will be a welcome development if concrete actions are taken to relocate the affected communities, reclaim the forest, and deploy it for productive community use.”

READ ALSO: Ondo Govt Shuts Down Private School Over ‘Non-Compliance’

Responding, the Emir of Borgu, Alhaji Muhammad Haliru Dantoro Kitoro IV, pledged the Emirate’s full cooperation with relevant authorities to identify and prosecute informants, stressing that the security of lives and property remains a top priority.

He commended Governor Bago for the condolence visit and reaffirmed the Emirate’s continued support for the policies and programmes of the state government geared towards improving the welfare of the people.