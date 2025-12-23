Gov Bago Receives 130 Rescued Students, Staff Of St. Mary’s Catholic School

The Niger State governor, Umaru Bago, has received the remaining 130 abducted students and staff of St. Mary’s Catholic School, Papiri in Agwara Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Governor Bago received the rescued victims at the Government House, Minna, on Tuesday.

He described the release of the remaining kidnap victims of the St. Mary Catholic school as a relief, especially as the children are very young.

The governor expressed his deepest appreciation to President Bola Tinubu, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, service chiefs, and all the security agencies for playing critical roles in ensuring the remaining Papiri schoolchildren and staff regain their freedom.

Governor Bago also commended traditional rulers, religious and community leaders, as well as all concerned citizens who made various efforts that led to the release of all the adopted victims of St. Mary Catholic school.

The governor said the rescued victims will be reunited with their families after the medical examination.

ONSA’s representative, Major-General Adamu Laka, National Coordinator, Counter-Terrorism Centre (NCTC), said the rescue was a result of the directive of the President, which led to intense and coordinated operations by the NSA in collaboration with the Department of State Services (DSS), the Armed Forces, the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), other security agencies, and international partners.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Office of the NSA to continue collaborating with state governments and other relevant stakeholders to develop measures that would bring lasting community-based security solutions and ensure that every Nigerian child’s right to education is protected.

On November 21, gunmen stormed the Catholic school in the early hours of the day, abducting over 300 children, teachers, and other staff members.

According to sources, the gunmen arrived in large numbers, riding on over 60 motorcycles. They were accompanied by a van and shot the school’s gatekeeper, leaving him with serious injuries.

The incident sparked outrage across the country. But on December 7, the Federal Government said it secured the release of 100 of the children.