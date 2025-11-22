Gov Bago Orders School Closure, Vows Swift Rescue Of Abducted Niger Students

Niger State Governor Umaru Bago has ordered the closure of schools across the state following the abduction of some students and staff of St. Mary’s Private (Catholic) Secondary School, Papiri community, in Agwara Local Government Area.

He also assured Nigerlites of the state government’s unwavering commitment to securing the safe return of the abductees.

Addressing journalists on Saturday after an emergency meeting with service chiefs and key stakeholders at the Government House, Minna, the Governor described the incident as “unfortunate and deeply saddening,” noting that the state woke up to news that should never have happened.

“We woke up yesterday to a very sad and unfortunate incident involving the kidnapping of children from a missionary school in Agwara Local Government,” Governor Bago said. “While this situation could have been avoided, this is not the time to apportion blame. Our immediate mission is to ensure the safe rescue of these children and everyone abducted.”

The governor called on all security agencies, civil society organisations, labour unions, religious leaders, and community stakeholders to rally together and intensify efforts toward the rescue operation.

“Nigeria is the only country we have, and Niger State is our home. As a government, we will continue to do everything within our power to protect the lives and property of our citizens,” he added.

Following deliberations with stakeholders and security agencies, Governor Bago announced the closure of all private primary and secondary schools, including missionary and Islamic schools, across Niger State.

He disclosed that Federal Government College, Minna, and other unity schools had already been shut down by the Federal Government. The state will further close any additional schools located in vulnerable or high-risk areas.

Additionally, all schools in the Niger North zone have been closed until further notice, effectively commencing the Christmas break earlier for all pupils and students in the state.

Security agencies have been directed to conduct a comprehensive headcount to determine the official number of abducted students. “By the end of today, we should have a confirmed figure,” the governor stated.

After briefing the press, Governor Bago embarked on a visit to the Papiri community, where the abduction took place, before proceeding to the Ahmed Bola Tinubu International Airport, Minna, to receive and pay solidarity to the Emir of Borgu.

He reiterated that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the affected community receives full government attention and support.