NDLEA Intercepts Cocaine Hidden In Stockfish, Arrests 80-Year-Old With Methamphetamine

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted a large consignment of cocaine concealed in imported dry stockfish heads and arrested a key member of an international drug trafficking syndicate operating across several countries, including India.

In a statement on Sunday, NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said the seizure followed credible intelligence on trans-border criminal activities, which led to a coordinated sting operation by operatives of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Strategic Command at Ojo area of Lagos on March 19.

He said the operatives recovered 237 wraps of cocaine, weighing 5.80 kilograms, concealed inside stockfish heads locally known as “okporoko,” in three jumbo bags allegedly in possession of a 36-year-old suspect identified as Akputa Dickson Ejike.

According to him, the consignment was destined for Delhi, India.

Babafemi further stated that in a separate operation on March 25, NDLEA operatives at a courier company in Lagos intercepted two illicit consignments heading to the United Kingdom.

He said one of the consignments contained 1.9 kilograms of methamphetamine concealed in automobile filters, while the second contained 40 ampoules of morphine sulphate and nine ampoules of fentanyl.

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NDLEA spokesman stated that the anti-narcotics agency also arrested a suspected female drug baron, Omolade Abigail Jolayemi, 46, popularly known as “Iya Ghana,” during a raid at her residence in Yaba, Lagos, where 135 blocks of Ghana Loud, weighing 76.30 kilograms, were recovered.

He said another suspect, Anayo Lucky Ohabiro, 39, was arrested in Surulere, Lagos, with 78 blocks of the same substance weighing 41 kilograms.

Babafemi disclosed that in Ekiti State, an 80-year-old suspect, Oke Samuel, was arrested during a special raid at Erinmo road, Efon-Alaaye, with 2.2 kilograms of skunk and methamphetamine, while another suspect was arrested in Ondo State with 894.72 kilograms of skunk recovered from an uncompleted building.

He said further operations in Benue, Edo and Taraba States led to multiple seizures, including skunk, codeine-based syrup, and cannabis concealed in animal feed, with several suspects arrested.

Babafemi added that the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) advocacy campaign also continued nationwide with sensitisation lectures in schools across Cross River, Adamawa, Oyo, Kano and Lagos States.

He commended NDLEA officers across the affected commands for the successful operations, reaffirming the agency’s commitment to balancing drug supply reduction with drug demand reduction efforts.