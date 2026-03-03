DSS Nabs Two Suspected Arms Couriers, Recovers RPGs

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have arrested two suspected arms couriers, seized two Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) warheads, an RPG launcher, and other items linked to bandits’ networks in Gombe State

Security sources say the suspects, Muhammed Alhaji Mohammed, and Sani Gesha, were intercepted at Mararaban Tula, in Kaltungo Local Government Area of the state while travelling in a grey Toyota Corolla with registration number Taraba JAL475YQ.

According to sources, the operation was the result of the covert surveillance of a bandit cell led by Kachalla Gambo involved in arms trafficking across Bauchi, Gombe, Taraba, and Adamawa States.

The operatives, according to a source, monitored the trafficking syndicate for over 3 weeks, before eventually launching an operation which was professionally carried out and the suspects arrested with a huge cache of arms and ammunition’ the source disclosed.

Security sources disclosed that, during investigation the suspects confessed that the consignment was billed to be delivered to one Ardo Hamma Ari, a resident of Kukawa Village in Alkaleri LGA, Bauchi State.

The operatives also rescued a six-year-old boy, identified as Mohammed Jabir, at Gyada Village, Talase in Balanga LGA of Gombe State.

The suspects are currently in DSS custody and will be arraigned in court soon, the source declared.