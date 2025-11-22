[UPDATED] Niger Attack: Abduction Toll Rises To 315 Students, Teachers — CAN

The total number of victims abducted by suspected terrorists from the St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools, Papiri in the Agwarra local government area of Niger state is now 315 from the 227 earlier reported.

Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State chapter, Most. Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, who is also the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, gave the update after a verification exercise and a final census was carried out.

A breakdown of newly released data showed that 303 students and 12 teachers were affected.

Yohanna said, “After we left the school at Papiri, we decided to make calls, do a verification exercise, and do further enquiries on those we had thought escaped successfully, only to discover that 88 more students were also captured after they tried to escape.

“Our attention was drawn to when some parents whose children we had thought escaped from the attack also came asking about their children. We became curious, and that was when we did a census and discovered that they were abducted.

“This now makes it 303 students (male and female), including 12 teachers (4 females and 8 males), bringing the total number of abducted persons to 315.”

He said the total of pupils and students before the incident was 629, with primary having 430 and the secondary having 199 students.

He also addressed the widely reported notion that there were intelligent reports before the abduction.

“Also, it is very pertinent that we address the issue of prior warnings from either the government or security agencies, as peddled in some quarters.

“I have just got back to the village this night after I visited the school where I also met with parents of the children to assure them that we are working with the government and Security agencies to see that our children are rescued and brought back safely but was gritted with what I term “propaganda” that the school was given a prior warning by the government through a circular.

“That is not true, we did not receive any circular, it must be an afterthought and a way to shift blame. In the past, around 2022, when we heard of rumours of a security challenge, we did not hesitate; we shut down immediately. Is it when there is a circular from the government asking us to shut down that we will now not obey?”

According to him, the affected school is owned by the Catholic Diocese and not any individual, as earlier reported.

“The school is owned by the Catholic Diocese and not by any individual. None of the Reverend Sisters travelled to Abuja as they alleged. Whoever made that misleading statement should know that it is a false allegation and should withdraw such or provide the proofs and evidence.

“We have asked the Education Secretary if he received a circular, he said no; or if he was asked to send any to us, he said no. We asked if he was verbally informed, and he also said no. Let them tell the world who they gave the circular to, or through what channel they sent it.

“We also asked the National Association of Private Schools, and they did not get any such circular. They claimed the school was shut down and reopened a few days ago, which is also not true. We are law-abiding.”

He called for calm in all quarters.

“I want to call on everyone to remain calm and prayerful, and I also want to assure you that we will continue to actively collaborate with security operatives, community leaders, government, and relevant authorities for the safe and quick return of all abductees.

“May the Lord grant quick release to those abducted and continue to protect his people from all dangers”.

It was learnt that the attackers stormed the school, said to be a private Catholic school located in the Agwara Local Government Area of the state, in the early hours of Friday.

Sources said the gunmen arrived in large numbers, riding on over 60 motorcycles and accompanied by a van.

They were said to have shot the school’s gatekeeper, leaving him with serious injuries.

A source in Agwara who confirmed the incident said, “Yes, it happened between 3 and 4 a.m. The number of students abducted is not yet confirmed.”

Another source claimed that some teachers were also forcibly taken away during the attack.

“In the middle of the night, our community was shaken by a deeply tragic event. Bandits invaded St. Mary’s Primary and Secondary School, Papiri, Agwara LGA, Niger State. A Catholic private boarding school for boys and girls.

“Students and teachers were forcefully taken away during the attack.

“This is an extremely distressing moment for families, the communities, and Niger State as a whole. These are innocent young students and dedicated educators whose lives and futures are now at risk. Their safety must be a priority,” the source said.

FG Orders Closure Of 41 Unity Colleges

The Federal Government has ordered the immediate closure of 41 Federal Unity Colleges over rising security concerns.

The directive was issued through a circular dated November 21, 2025, from the Federal Ministry of Education.

According to the document, the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, approved the shutdown following “recent security challenges” in parts of the country and the need to prevent breaches.

The circular asked principals of affected schools to enforce the closure without delay.

The 41 schools are in states across the North-West, North-East, North-Central, and parts of the South.