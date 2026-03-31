Ondo NMA Decries Health Workers Abduction, Seeks Govt’s Action

The Ondo State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) on Tuesday decried the incessant cases of abduction in the state.

According to the Chairman of the Ondo State NMA, Dr. Alonge Olumuyiwa, the current security situation in the state requires urgent attention from the government and other stakeholders.

He condemned the attack on health workers whose primary responsibility is to save lives, but who are increasingly becoming targets of criminals.

“The Nigerian Medical Association, Ondo State branch, expresses deep concern and strong condemnation over the recent abduction of three health workers at Oke Ijebu Primary Health Care Centre in the state,” Olumuyiwa said in a statement.

“It was, however, a relief to note that they have since been released. Nonetheless, this incident represents a troubling development in the security challenges facing the state and calls for deeper reflection and proactive action.

“As an association, we are gravely disturbed that those who dedicate their lives to saving others are now becoming targets of violence and insecurity. This incident not only endangers the lives of our colleagues but also threatens access to healthcare for the communities they serve.”

The association also linked the incident to what it described as growing security lapses across the state.

It said some abductions have taken place in the state recently, indicating security lapses in the state.

“In the last few months, attacks and kidnappings in Akoko, Uso, Ilu Abo, and along Oda Road in Akure, among other areas, are clear indications of these lapses. What we used to hear about in the news as frequent occurrences in some northern states is fast becoming a regular development in our Sunshine State.”

The NMA, therefore, called on the Ondo State Government and security agencies to immediately strengthen security around health institutions across the state, calling for proper funding and motivation for the Amotekun Corps and the police.

The association also recommended the constitution of a stakeholders’ committee comprising security experts and other relevant bodies to develop an implementable security master plan for the state.

It also called for the release of an intervention fund to address identified security gaps in health facilities across both urban and rural areas.

“There is also an urgent need for health facility managers to create a platform for engaging health workers on security matters in order to reduce tension in health facilities,” the association said.

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The association reaffirmed its commitment to the health and well-being of residents of Ondo State but warned that health workers cannot continue to operate under conditions of fear and insecurity.

It urged the government to treat this matter with the urgency it deserves.

This comes three days after three health workers were abducted at the Comprehensive Health Centre in Akure, the state capital, by suspected kidnappers.

The hoodlums abducted the nurses and later abandoned them in a bush along the Ondo–Akure Expressway after they had allegedly transferred money from the victim’s bank accounts.

They were subsequently rescued by operatives of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, also known as Amotekun.