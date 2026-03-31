Senate Orders IGP Disu To Investigate Plateau Killings

The Senate has directed the Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Disu, to launch a full investigation into the recent killings in Anguwan Rukuba, Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State, which claimed the lives of at least 28 people.

While the lawmakers called for the perpetrators to be apprehended and prosecuted, the upper chamber resolved to send a high-powered delegation, led by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to the affected communities to commiserate with victims and the people of Plateau State.

The resolutions followed a motion moved by Senator Diket Plang (Plateau Central) and Senator Dachung Mwadkon (Plateau North), who raised urgent concerns over the deteriorating security situation in Kanam and Jos North Local Government Areas.

Leading the debate, Plang lamented that Plateau State, which was once known as the Home of Peace and Tourism, has experienced a resurgence of violence after years of relative calm.

He cited recent attacks in Kanam Local Government Area earlier in March and the deadly assault in Anguwan Rukuba on March 29, 2026, which occurred as residents went about their activities.

READ ALSO: Plateau Will Not Bow To Terror, Mutfwang Declares After Jos Killings

According to him, the attacks appeared coordinated and deliberately targeted civilians in densely populated areas, raising fears of escalating insecurity.

The Plateau senator also highlighted a separate ambush in the Garga axis of Kanam, where a joint security patrol team was attacked, resulting in casualties among security personnel.

Lawmakers expressed concern over the increasingly complex nature of the crisis, noting its economic, ethnic, and religious dimensions. They warned that the persistent violence is displacing communities, disrupting agricultural activities, and posing a threat to food security.

The Senate emphasised that the primary responsibility of government is to protect lives and property, urging security agencies to adopt more proactive measures, including establishing permanent operational bases in volatile areas and intensifying intelligence and aerial surveillance to locate and dismantle criminal hideouts.

In addition, the chamber called for increased recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force and the military to address manpower shortage.

As part of its resolutions, the Senate observed a minute of silence in honour of the victims and urged the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to provide relief materials, including food, medical supplies, and shelter, to displaced persons.