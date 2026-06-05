Makinde Signs Executive Order, Restricts ‘Okada’ Operation Over Orire Abduction

The Oyo Governor, Seyi Makinde, has signed Executive Order No. 002 of 2026 aimed at strengthening security, enforcing vehicle registration regulations and improving traffic management across the state.

This was as he also announced restrictions on the operations of commercial motorcycle operators, popularly known as “Okada” riders.

The development comes amid growing concerns over security challenges in parts of the state, particularly the continued captivity of teachers and pupils abducted in Oriire Local Government Area more than 20 days ago.

Speaking during the signing ceremony in his Office on Friday, Makinde said the executive order was designed to ensure strict compliance with existing laws governing vehicle registration and traffic regulations.

He noted that unregistered vehicles, motorcycles, and tricycles have increasingly been used to perpetrate criminal activities within the state.

According to the governor, security agencies often encounter difficulties tracking and investigating crimes involving unregistered vehicles because of the absence of identifiable registration details.

Governor Makinde explained that the executive order would provide a legal framework for the strict enforcement of vehicle registration requirements and other traffic regulations, including measures against driving against traffic and related offences.

According to him, designated enforcement authorities have been empowered to arrest offenders and impound vehicles, motorcycles, or tricycles found violating the provisions of the order.

The governor said offenders apprehended under the executive order would be prosecuted in accordance with the law, while seized assets and properties would be handled through established legal procedures.

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The governor linked the latest security measures to lessons learnt from recent security breaches, especially the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area.

“We are living through very trying times; for over 20 days, our teachers and pupils have remained in captivity in the hands of terrorists. Our thoughts and prayers remain with them and with their families who continue to endure unimaginable pain and uncertainty,” He said.

He assured residents that his administration remained fully committed to securing the safe return of all abducted victims and was working relentlessly with relevant security agencies to achieve that objective.

“As a government, we share in their anxiety and their hope, and we remain committed to doing everything within our power to secure the safe return of every one of them,” Makinde said.

The governor acknowledged the pain being experienced by the affected families and communities, stressing that the abducted teachers and pupils had neither been forgotten nor abandoned.

While declining to disclose operational details for security reasons, Makinde maintained that extensive efforts were ongoing behind the scenes and urged residents not to mistake the government’s silence for inaction.

One of the major highlights of the executive order is the restriction placed on commercial motorcycle operations across Oyo State.

Makinde announced that commercial motorcycle operators would no longer be permitted to operate between 10:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. statewide, describing the measure as part of additional efforts to improve security and public safety.

The governor said the restriction became necessary as part of broader strategies to curb criminal activities and strengthen surveillance across communities.

He appealed to residents to actively support security agencies by providing timely information on suspicious movements and activities.

According to him, security remains a collective responsibility that requires the cooperation of all citizens.

“If you see something, say something, and authorities will do something,” he said, while reminding residents of the state’s toll-free emergency number, 615, for reporting security threats and emergencies.

Makinde also urged residents to remain vigilant, united and resilient despite the current security challenges, warning against allowing fear to undermine communal harmony and confidence.

He commended security agencies and members of the state’s security outfit, Amotekun Corps, for their dedication, sacrifices and professionalism in responding to security threats across Oyo State.

The governor expressed optimism that with sustained collaboration among security agencies, community stakeholders, and residents, the abducted teachers and pupils would be rescued safely and security across the state would be further strengthened.

In his address at the event, the Attorney General of the state and Commissioner for Justice, Abiodun Aikomo, stated that the implementation of the order would be carried out by relevant agencies, including the Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority (OYRTMA), the Nigeria Police Force and other law enforcement bodies, which would be required to submit periodic reports on enforcement activities to the state government.

To ensure transparency and accountability, Aikomo stated that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions would provide oversight on prosecutions arising from the enforcement exercise, while members of the public would be encouraged to report any misconduct by officials involved in implementing the order.

Those present at the signing were the Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin; Secretary to the State Government, Musibaudeen Babatunde; Special Adviser on Security, Abayomi Fagbenro; the Executive Assistant on Security, Compol Sunday Odukoya (rtd.); OYRTMA Chairman Major Adekoya Adesagba (rtd.); and heads of relevant security and road management agencies.