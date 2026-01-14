Ondo Govt Shuts Down Private School Over ‘Non-Compliance’

The Ondo State government has indefinitely shut down St. Louis Primary School in the state over what it described as non-compliance.

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Igbekele Ajibefun, handed down the order to the school located in the Ondo West Local Government Area, on behalf of the state government.

According to him, the drastic measure became necessary following the school’s “persistent non-compliance and flagrant disregard” for state guidelines governing private educational institutions.

He noted that the decision was part of the ongoing commitment of the government to ensure that all private schools operate within the legal framework of the state.

Prof. Ajibefun emphasised that the closure will remain in effect until the school demonstrates full compliance with government regulations and acknowledges the state’s oversight authority.

He maintained that the state government remains resolute in its mission to uphold educational standards across Ondo State.