NBBF Appoints David Fizdale As New Coach Of D’Tigers

The Nigeria Basketball Federation has appointed David Fizdale as the new head coach of Nigeria’s senior men’s national basketball team, D’Tigers.

Fizdale brings a wealth of NBA experience to the role, having previously served as head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks.

Newly appointed D’Tigers head coach, David Fizdale, has expressed excitement after taking charge of Nigeria’s senior men’s basketball team.

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Fizdale revealed that former D’Tigers coach Mike Brown played a key role in encouraging him to accept the position.

“I’m super excited. I have Mike Brown to thank, who coached the team before and the year they beat the U.S. and played in Japan,” Fizdale said.

“Mike brought it up to me. After some good talks and going back-and-forth, we agreed that I was going to try to take the team to qualify.”