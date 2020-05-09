FG Proposes Special Courts To Prosecute Illegal Miners

The federal government says it is working to set up special courts in every state of the federation to check the activities of illegal miners.

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, revealed this during a press briefing on Friday.

Nigeria has massive mining resources and the federal government says it wants to position the sector to contribute three percent to GDP by 2025.

However, the activities of illegal miners continue to undermine progress. At least 27 illegal miners, including 17 Chinese, were arrested in Osun State last Monday.

Adegbite said part of the problem has been the inability to prosecute past offenders due to the clogged nature of the nation’s courts.

“In the past, we’ve had challenges for people we’ve caught,” Adegbite said on Friday. “Because the federal high courts in every state are so busy. Whenever we file a case, we find that it gets lost in the long list of cases. And it is not unusual for you to find somebody who had been arraigned in court to be caught again doing the same offense.

“So sometimes early this year, around January, I went to see the Chief Justice of the Federation on this and he advised that we should work with the Chief Judge of the Federal High Courts and the Attorney-General to designate some particular courts within the existing court system in every state for mining offenses. So that we can have accelerated hearings and, of course, do justice with these people. So this set of people that have been caught now, we’ve asked the state to prosecute them to the maximum extent of the law.”