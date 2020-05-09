Police Investigate Attack On Edo Policemen, Killing Of One Inspector  

The Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, Lawan Jimeta has ordered a full-scale investigation into the gruesome killing of a police officer, Inspector Felix Egbon, who was allegedly murdered during an attack on the operatives of Auchi Divisional Police Headquarters on Friday.

In a statement on Saturday, the police said Inspector Egbon and members of his team were attacked with guns and other dangerous weapons by unknown hoodlums who emerged from the bush at Iyetse quarters, Auchi, while the policemen were enforcing COVID-19 curfew, as imposed by the federal government of Nigeria from 8 pm to 6 am.

Inspector Egbon was shot in the neck and rushed to General Hospital, Auchi where he died, the police said.

The police added that it was soliciting the assistance of sister security agencies, vigilante groups, and hunters in the area in arresting the perpetrators.

The commissioner appealed to the traditional rulers, village heads and youth leaders as well, to assist in providing information that may lead to fishing out those responsible for the death of Inspector Egbon.

The command also advised the perpetrators to submit themselves to the police.