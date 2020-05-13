COVID-19 Vaccine: Research Is Not Given Priority In Nigeria – Prof Ujah

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

An expert in research and the Former Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) Professor Innocent Ujah has lamented over negligence of the research sector in Nigeria.

Ujah in an interview on Channels Television breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily on Wednesday said the quest for a local solution to coronavirus may not yield results in Nigeria, as long as the research sector is not properly funded by the Federal Government.

He also pointed out that the lack of coordination and synergy between the research institutes in the country is a clog in the wheel of devising a local solution to the virus.

“There is no coordination. The reason is that NIMR in 1974-75 was once the coordination centre for research and it was even given grants just like the national institute of health.

“But that authority by NIMR to coordinate research was removed in 1977. So, there is no coordination. Where is the coordinating mechanism?

“What I am saying is that research is not given any priority in Nigeria. Whether it is health research, engineering or agriculture. Research is not given priority. This is why we run around without making progress,” he said.

Professor added that the Federal Government once had National Council for Research and Innovation to coordinate all research but the council, according to him is not functioning.

He concluded that science thrives on adequate funding, hence the need for the Federal Government to focus on funding the research sector.