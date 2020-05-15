Advertisement

COVID-19: Kaduna Discharges 35 More Almajiri Children

May 15, 2020

A map showing Kaduna, a state in Nigeria's North-Central region.

 

The Kaduna State government has discharged 35 additional Almajiri children who earlier tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Commissioner for Health in Kaduna, Dr Amina Baloni, announced this in a statement on Thursday night.

She explained that the kids were discharged from the isolation centre in the state following their recovery from the disease.

According to the commissioner, the children were released after their successful treatment at the facility and tested negative twice for coronavirus.

She noted that Kaduna State now has 47 active cases of COVID-19, with four fatalities recorded while a total of 63 recovered patients have been discharged.



