Buhari Asks Senate To Confirm New SEC DG, Three Commissioners

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm Mr Lamido Yuguda as the new Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The President’s request was contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, during plenary on Tuesday in the upper chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja.

He also urged the lawmakers to screen and confirm three nominees as full-time commissioners of the Commission.

They are Reginald Karausa, Ibrahim Boyi, and Mr Obi Joseph.

The letter read, “Pursuant to Section 3 and 5(1) of the Investment and Securities Act 2007, I write to request for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of the following four nominees as Director-General and Commissioners of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Their CVs are attached herewith.”