Trump Threatens To Designate ANTIFA A ‘Terrorist Organization’

President Donald Trump of the United States has said he will designate the anti-fascist group ANTIFA a terrorist organisation.

Trump accused the group of starting riots at street protests over George Floyd’s death.

Earlier in the week, Mr Floyd, a black man, died in police custody, rekindling certain ill-feelings aimed at police treatment of African-Americans, stirring protests that have turned violent, and causing various cities to impose stiff restrictions.

In a bid to quell the fires stirred by Floyd’s death, the National Guard was released and sent out to as-many-as 15 states including Minneapolis, where Mr Floyd died on Monday after a white police officer put his knee on his neck for more than eight minutes, a development which has led to nights of looting and arson.

Trump in series of tweets on Sunday, hailed the National Guard for what he termed a “great job” especially as regards shutting down “the ANTIFA led anarchists” who the President says the U.S will now designate a terrorist organization.

“The National Guard has been released in Minneapolis to do the job that the Democrat Mayor couldn’t do. Should have been used 2 days ago & there would not have been damage & Police Headquarters would not have been taken over & ruined. Great job by the National Guard. No games!

“Congratulations to our National Guard for the great job they did immediately upon arriving in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last night. The ANTIFA led anarchists, among others, were shut down quickly. Should have been done by Mayor on first night and there would have been no trouble!

“Other Democrat run Cities and States should look at the total shutdown of Radical Left Anarchists in Minneapolis last night. The National Guard did a great job, and should be used in other States before it is too late!

“The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization.

“The Lamestream Media is doing everything within their power to foment hatred and anarchy. As long as everybody understands what they are doing, that they are FAKE NEWS and truly bad people with a sick agenda, we can easily work through them to GREATNESS!

“Law & Order in Philadelphia, NOW! They are looting stores. Call in our great National Guard like they FINALLY did (thank you President Trump) last night in Minneapolis. Is this what voters want with Sleepy Joe? All Dems!

“Get tough Democrat Mayors and Governors. These people are ANARCHISTS. Call in our National Guard NOW. The World is watching and laughing at you and Sleepy Joe. Is this what America wants? NO!!!,” President Trump tweeted.