Kogi Attack: IGP Orders Search For Perpetrators

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered a full-scale search for the perpetrators of the attack on Isanlu Police station and a commercial bank in Yagba East LGA of Kogi State.

IGP Adamu in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP, Frank Mba, condemned the incident which led to the death of some policemen and a civilian.

Following the incident, the IGP has deployed a team of crack detectives from the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), the Special Tactical Squad (STS), and Federal-SARS to Kogi to ensure that the criminals are apprehended and brought to book.

He also directed the Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of Police in charge of the Zone-8 Police Headquarters, Lokoja, AIG Yunana Babas, to immediately assess and review the security arrangement in Kogi State and environ, so as to prevent any future occurrence of such untoward incident in the state.

“The AIG is to personally oversee the ongoing investigations into the attack and coordinate intelligence that will lead to unearthing the whereabouts of the hoodlums and the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident,” the statement said.

The police boss condoled with the families of the officers and other persons who lost their lives in the course of duty during the encounter with the hoodlums.

He also called on the Isanlu community and the entire people of Kogi State to remain calm and avail the police with credible information that would help in the speedy arrest of the criminal elements.

The gunmen were said to have attacked the Isanlu police station, on Thursday killing, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the station alongside five policemen and two female police officers.

After killing the officers, the gunmen then carted away with weapons in the station’s armoury.

They proceeded to the local government branch of First Bank Plc where a female civilian who was at the bank for business was also killed, bringing the total casualty figure to nine.

According to witnesses, the gunmen raided the bank for more than one hour without any interference.