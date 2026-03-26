IGP Submits State Police Framework To Senate

The Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, has submitted a comprehensive framework for the establishment of state police to the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, as part of ongoing efforts to decentralise policing in Nigeria.

The framework was presented on Thursday at the National Assembly in Abuja to Senator Jibrin, who also chairs the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution.

According to a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Deputy President of the Senate on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, the 75-page document was submitted on behalf of the IGP by Professor Olu Ogunsakin, who chairs the committee set up by the Nigeria Police Force to examine modalities for the creation of state police.

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Titled “A Comprehensive Framework for the Establishment, Governance and Coordination of Federal and State Police,” the document outlines the proposed operational structure and governance model for state policing in Nigeria.

The IGP said the report reflects “the considered views, professional insights and strategic recommendations of the Force, derived from extensive consultations and a careful assessment of the operational, legal and administrative implications of instituting state police in Nigeria.”

“It is our expectation that the contents of this report will meaningfully contribute to ongoing deliberations and assist in shaping informed, balanced and pragmatic decisions on this critical aspect of national security architecture,” he added.

He noted that the report was forwarded as the Nigeria Police Force’s formal contribution to the constitutional review process.

In his response, Senator Jibrin commended the IGP for his proactive approach, noting that the initiative aligns with the security agenda of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He assured that the Senate Committee would thoroughly review the framework alongside other memoranda submitted as part of efforts to amend the 1999 Constitution.

The Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution is examining a bill that would allow states to establish their own police forces.

This follows agreement between President Bola Tinubu and the 36 state governors in 2024 that decentralised policing is necessary to address rising threats such as banditry, insurgency, and kidnapping.

However, Critics warn that state police could be used as “private armies” by governors, funding may be a problem for some states, and there are concerns about human rights violations without strong accountability measures.

While the Inspector-General calls the process “irreversible,” its full implementation will depend on a constitutional amendment approved by the National Assembly and at least two-thirds of State Houses of Assembly.