‘There Will Be No Sacred Cows,’ IGP Disu Tells Police Officers

The Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has said that the Nigeria Police under his leadership will not condone any conduct that undermines respect for human rights, weakens public confidence in the agency, and erodes institutional legitimacy.

Disu, who stated this during his inaugural Conference with Senior Police Officers at the Peacekeeping Conference Centre, Force Headquarters, Abuja, said there would be “no sacred cows”.

He explained that respect for human rights is not optional but fundamental to professional policing and central to sustaining public trust.

“By upholding this standard, we reinforce the rule of law and strengthen the moral authority upon which effective policing is built.

“To restore and sustain public confidence, our internal accountability mechanisms will be strengthened, revitalized, and isolated from undue influences. The Force Provost, the Complaint Response Unit, and the X-Squad will be empowered to operate decisively, independently, and without fear or favour in the investigations of misconduct, abuse of authority, corruption, or unprofessional conduct,” Disu said.

“The message must be clear: no officer is above the law. Citizens must feel safe and encouraged to report wrongdoings. Officers must understand that loyalty to the force does not extend to shielding misconduct or tolerating indiscipline.

“Under this leadership, there will be no sacred cows. Ranks, seniority, or position will offer no protection. Officers found culpable will face swift and appropriate disciplinary actions, including dismissal and prosecution where applicable,” he added.

Public Trust

The IGP further stated that police derive their authority not merely from statutes, but from public trust, adding that once that trust is weakened, the agency’s effectiveness is diminished.

“Leadership, it has been said, is not about the position one occupies, but the responsibility one accepts. Today, I stand before you fully conscious of the weight of this responsibility and the high expectation of our officers, our nation, and the Nigerian people.

“The Nigerian Police Force exists to serve the people, protect the nation, and uphold the rule of law. These are not abstract ideas; they are daily obligations,” he told the officers.

“Under my leadership, professionalism, accountability, and transparency shall not be a slogan. It shall be the standard.”

Authority With Restraint

Disu reminded the officers that in an era of heightened public scrutiny and instant communication, “every action of the police reflects instantly on the entire police force”.

“As leaders, we must continually remind ourselves of an enduring truth: Authority is strongest when it is exercised with restraint, fairness, and sound judgment.

“While the uniform confers lawful powers, it is our conduct, our words, our actions, and decisions that ultimately confer legitimacy. Respect for human rights is therefore not optional. It is fundamental to professional policing and central to sustaining public trust,” he added.