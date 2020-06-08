Jigawa Discharges 222 COVID-19 Patients

The Jigawa State Government has discharged 222 COVID-19 patients in the state.

Governor Badaru Abubakar disclosed this on Monday during a press briefing in Dutse, the state capital.

Abubakar noted that the state government released the 222 out of 283 patients because they have recovered from the coronavirus disease.

The governor also revealed that his administration lifted all lockdowns and ban on weekly markets in the state.

According to him, 120 almajirai are among those discharged, thus leaving only two patients in the isolation centre.

Governor Abubakar believes the success recorded was as a result of government efforts in ramping up testing capacity and increase in surveillance.