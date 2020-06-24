Advertisement

Police Burst Female Arms Smuggling Syndicate

Channels Television  
Updated June 24, 2020

 

The Nigerian Police Force has announced the bursting of a three-member female arms smuggling syndicate with eight hundred and eighteen ammunition hidden in a twenty-five-kilogram bag of rice recovered from them.

Parading the suspects in Abuja, the force public relations officer, Mr Frank Mba says the suspects, Eleanor Yowei, Favour Bello and Priye Jimmy were arrested while attempting to transport the said ammunition from Kano to Bayelsa state.

Mr Mba while parading thirty-six other suspects for various offences ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling among others explained that Eleanor Yowei handed over the bag containing rice and ammunition to Favour Bello for onward delivery to Priye Jimmy but luck ran out on them when the bag was searched at a motor park in Kano.



