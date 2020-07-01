N-Power: FG Explains Why It Is Enrolling 2020 Batch C

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farooq has said the enrollment of the N-Power 2020 Batch C is due to the economic crisis occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said that the pandemic has caused huge challenges and has impacted many countries negatively both economically and health-wise.

Mrs Farooq said this in a statement on Tuesday where she explained that the government deemed it fit to commence the enrollment of the new N-Power intakes to provide a lifeline for continuity.

“As we battle the pandemic, it is our duty as public servants in government to intervene where needed by continuing to provide the lifeline for continuity as government continues its acceleration towards providing an enabling environment for businesses to create sustainable jobs,” the minister explained.

“This is the major reason we have commenced enrollment of Batch C which is providing opportunities for more Nigerian youths to gain skills for employability and entrepreneurship.”

According to her, the recent enrollment will also help to rebuild the economy post COVID-19, explaining that over one million people have so far applied for the ongoing registration.

“So, the transitioning and exit of Batch A & B which begins today June 30 and which terminates July 31 is not a punitive action,” she explained.

“It is rather a proactive intervention to help upskilI your brothers and sisters and assist them further along on their journey through life.”

The Minister thanked the outgoing Batch A and B beneficiaries for their service to the country, describing them as “worthy ambassadors” of the National Social Investment Programmes.

“As the Batch C application and enrollment continues, I await more success stories of positive impact from young men and women who remain the hope and future of this country,” the statement added.

The Federal Government had earlier said about 400, 000 people will be enrolled in the new recruitment.

N-Power has enrolled 500,000 beneficiaries so far with 200,000 from ‘Batch A’ which started in September 2016 and 300,000 from ‘Batch B’, which kicked off in August 2018.