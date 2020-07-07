PHOTOS: Buhari Holds Virtual Farewell Meeting With Chinese Ambassador

President Muhammadu Buhari has held a virtual farewell meeting with the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian.

The meeting took place on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

In attendance are the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama among other government officials.

