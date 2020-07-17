Private Schools Will Benefit From MSMEs Support Scheme – Osinbajo

Private schools, hotels, road transport workers, creative industries, are the target beneficiaries of the MSMEs Support Scheme, this is according to the Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

Prof. Osinbajo made this known while speaking at the 2020 edition of the MSMEs Awards which held virtually on Thursday.

He said the Federal Government as planned in the Economic Sustainability Plan is now set to implement a number of schemes to keep MSMEs afloat, as part of efforts to support small businesses in Nigeria to survive the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Osinbajo said the survival fund would help provide payroll support to MSMEs with a minimum of 10 and a maximum of 50 staff members.

Below is the Vice President’s full speech, as sent out by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Mr Laolu Akande.

