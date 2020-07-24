EFCC Committed To Championing Buhari’s Anti-Corruption Crusade – Umar

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mohammad Umar has reacted to cases of corruption in the country.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today via telephone, Umar said the commission is committed to championing the anti-corruption crusade of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Although he admitted that the whole world is closely monitoring the agency following the probe of its former boss, Ibrahim Magu over corruption allegations.

“The commission is poised more than ever before to continue to champion the anti-corruption crusade of the current administration.

“Like any other agency of government, they will of course scale down our activities long before the ongoing probe because of the COVID-19.

“We are forging ahead to champion the anti-corruption crusade of the current administration. Investigations are going on now in earnest. All our formations are moving on with their investigations,” he said.

Umar’s remarks come shortly after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign, accusing his administration of failing to tackle insecurity and attempting to sweep allegations of corruption under the carpet.

The National Chairman of the Party, Mr. Uche Secondus, made the call at a news briefing in the nation’s capital Abuja on Friday.

At the briefing, titled Nigeria on a free fall as corruption, insecurity engulfs our nation,’ Mr Secondus said the rising insecurity in the country has exposed the poor leadership in the military and the ruling class.