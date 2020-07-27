Southern Kaduna Killings: FG Has Failed Nigeria – Hon Saleh

The lawmaker representing Kachia/Kagarko Federal Constituency, Kaduna, in the House of Representatives, Hon. Gabriel Saleh has decried the spate of killings in Southern Kaduna.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Saleh said the Federal Government has failed Nigeria.

Obviously pained by the attacks in his constituency, the lawmaker regretted that over 40 people have been killed in less than two weeks.

According to him, the people of the state have been displaced following the onslaught by suspected bandits and herdsmen.

“In my village which is called Jabon Tudu, there was a threat. Everyone left his house, for the past one week nobody is sleeping at home.

“So I feel the Federal Government has failed Nigeria. Our people are crying and suffering, over 40 people were killed in less than two weeks,” he said.

While describing the assailants as terrorists, he wondered why they will just attack innocent people and kill them just like that.

The lawmaker, therefore, called on the Federal Government to deploy security personnel to the affected area in order to forestall future attacks.

He recalled that the House of Representatives passes a resolution that mandated President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the nation’s service chiefs over the deteriorating state of insecurity in several parts of Nigeria.

Speaking further, Saleh said Nigerians voted President Buhari in 2015 because he promised to tackle the numerous security challenges at the time.

He noted that while Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum will openly lament the spate of insecurity in the state, Zamfara, Katsina and Kaduna states are not being spared.

The lawmaker’s remarks come two days after suspected Fulani militiamen launched fresh attacks on Southern Kaduna communities despite a 24-hour curfew imposed by the state government.

Following the fresh attack, the umbrella body of Southern Kaduna people, Southern Kaduna Peoples Union, said 63 people had been killed in the past one week by the militiamen.

According to the spokesperson for SOKAPU, Luka Binniyat, no fewer than 50 gunmen invaded Zikpak and started shooting repeatedly. After attacking Zikpak, the gunmen reportedly headed for Ungwan Masara and Maraban Kagoro, where they also carried out further attacks.